Should Weakness in CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG's (VTX:CPHN) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding (VTX:CPHN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CPH Chemie + Papier Holding is:

27% = CHF114m ÷ CHF429m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.27.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. For this reason, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's five year net income decline of 13% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 12% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CPHN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is CPH Chemie + Papier Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding's low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 24% (or a retention ratio of 76%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 40% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 13% over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that CPH Chemie + Papier Holding has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts expect the company's earnings to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

