Is Weakness In Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 6.2% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Cryosite (ASX:CTE). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Cryosite's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cryosite is:

51% = AU$1.4m ÷ AU$2.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.51.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Cryosite's Earnings Growth And 51% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cryosite has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10.0% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 35% net income growth seen by Cryosite over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cryosite's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

ASX:CTE Past Earnings Growth December 24th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Cryosite is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Cryosite Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Cryosite is 37%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 63%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Cryosite is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Cryosite is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Cryosite's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Cryosite.

