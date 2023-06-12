Should Weakness in DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT's (ETR:GIL) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

DMG MORI (ETR:GIL) has had a rough month with its share price down 2.1%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on DMG MORI's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DMG MORI is:

11% = €153m ÷ €1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DMG MORI's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, DMG MORI's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. As you might expect, the 7.0% net income decline reported by DMG MORI is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared DMG MORI's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 0.3% in the same period.

Is DMG MORI Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (implying that 35% of the profits are retained), most of DMG MORI's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for DMG MORI.

Additionally, DMG MORI has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that DMG MORI has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of DMG MORI's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

