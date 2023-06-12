Is Weakness In DocCheck AG (ETR:AJ91) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 7.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DocCheck (ETR:AJ91). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on DocCheck's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DocCheck is:

16% = €6.3m ÷ €39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

DocCheck's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, DocCheck seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for DocCheck's significant 31% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared DocCheck's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 17%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AJ91? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is DocCheck Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DocCheck has a three-year median payout ratio of 44% (where it is retaining 56% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and DocCheck is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, DocCheck has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with DocCheck's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for DocCheck by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

