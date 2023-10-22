Should Weakness in DuPont de Nemours, Inc.'s (NYSE:DD) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 3.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DuPont de Nemours' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DuPont de Nemours is:

3.8% = US$1.0b ÷ US$27b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

DuPont de Nemours' Earnings Growth And 3.8% ROE

As you can see, DuPont de Nemours' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 14%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, DuPont de Nemours was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 43% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared DuPont de Nemours' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is DuPont de Nemours Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 61% (implying that it keeps only 39% of profits) for DuPont de Nemours suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, DuPont de Nemours is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 34% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in DuPont de Nemours' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 7.6%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that DuPont de Nemours has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

