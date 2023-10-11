Will Weakness in Econframe Berhad's (KLSE:EFRAME) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Econframe Berhad's (KLSE:EFRAME) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.3% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Econframe Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Econframe Berhad is:

15% = RM12m ÷ RM80m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Econframe Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Econframe Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Econframe Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 16% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Econframe Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 33% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Econframe Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Econframe Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Econframe Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Econframe Berhad.

