Should Weakness in Edaran Berhad's (KLSE:EDARAN) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Edaran Berhad (KLSE:EDARAN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Edaran Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Edaran Berhad is:

2.0% = RM566k ÷ RM29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Edaran Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.0% ROE

As you can see, Edaran Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 14%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that Edaran Berhad saw a modest net income growth of 13% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Edaran Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Edaran Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains 60% of its profits), it seems that Edaran Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Edaran Berhad only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Edaran Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Edaran Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

