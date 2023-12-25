Will Weakness in EOG Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:EOG) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.6% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study EOG Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EOG Resources is:

28% = US$7.9b ÷ US$28b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.28.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

EOG Resources' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, EOG Resources has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 23% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 29% net income growth seen by EOG Resources over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared EOG Resources' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 33% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is EOG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EOG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is EOG Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

EOG Resources has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 24%, meaning that it has the remaining 76% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like EOG Resources is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, EOG Resources has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 48% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 20% over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with EOG Resources' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

