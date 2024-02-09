Is Weakness In S & F Capital Berhad (KLSE:S&FCAP) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at S & F Capital Berhad's (KLSE:S&FCAP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 10% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study S & F Capital Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for S & F Capital Berhad is:

5.1% = RM2.4m ÷ RM47m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of S & F Capital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that S & F Capital Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. However, the fact that it is higher than the industry average of 4.2% makes us a bit more interested. Particularly, the substantial 37% net income growth seen by S & F Capital Berhad over the past five years is impressive . That being said, the company does have a low ROE to begin with, just that its higher than the industry average. Hence, there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that S & F Capital Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is S & F Capital Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is S & F Capital Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

S & F Capital Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that S & F Capital Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for S & F Capital Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

