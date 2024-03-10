Is Weakness In Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Finning International (TSE:FTT) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.2%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Finning International's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Finning International is:

21% = CA$521m ÷ CA$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Finning International's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, Finning International seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Finning International was able to see an impressive net income growth of 24% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Finning International's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Finning International is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Finning International Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Finning International's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 34%, meaning the company retains 66% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Finning International is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Finning International has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 24% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Finning International's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

