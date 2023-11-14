Will Weakness in Frontken Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FRONTKN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.4%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Frontken Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frontken Corporation Berhad is:

19% = RM124m ÷ RM645m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Frontken Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Frontken Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Frontken Corporation Berhad's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Frontken Corporation Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Frontken Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Frontken Corporation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Frontken Corporation Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 54%, meaning that it is left with only 46% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Frontken Corporation Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Frontken Corporation Berhad's future ROE will rise to 28% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Frontken Corporation Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

