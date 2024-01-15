Will Weakness in Genie Energy Ltd.'s (NYSE:GNE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Genie Energy's (NYSE:GNE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 20% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Genie Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genie Energy is:

24% = US$50m ÷ US$207m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Genie Energy's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Genie Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 37% net income growth seen by Genie Energy over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Genie Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Genie Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Genie Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Genie Energy's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 16% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (84%) of its profits. So it looks like Genie Energy is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Genie Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Genie Energy's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Genie Energy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

