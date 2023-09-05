Is Weakness In Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 3.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Graco (NYSE:GGG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Graco's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Graco is:

24% = US$506m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Graco's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Graco has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 11% net income growth seen by Graco over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Graco's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is GGG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Graco Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Graco has a three-year median payout ratio of 31%, which implies that it retains the remaining 69% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Graco has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 29%. As a result, Graco's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 23% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Graco's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

