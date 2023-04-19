Is Weakness In New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

New Hope (ASX:NHC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 20%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study New Hope's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Hope is:

53% = AU$1.3b ÷ AU$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.53 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

New Hope's Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that New Hope has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 41% net income growth seen by New Hope over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that New Hope's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is NHC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is New Hope Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

New Hope's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 40%, meaning the company retains 60% of its income. So it seems that New Hope is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, New Hope is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 58% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 27% over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that New Hope's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

