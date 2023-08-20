Should Weakness in IDOX plc's (LON:IDOX) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 7.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard IDOX (LON:IDOX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IDOX's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDOX is:

8.5% = UK£5.9m ÷ UK£69m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of IDOX's Earnings Growth And 8.5% ROE

On the face of it, IDOX's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.0%. Looking at IDOX's exceptional 83% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared IDOX's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if IDOX is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is IDOX Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

IDOX has a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (where it is retaining 70% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that IDOX is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, IDOX has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 25%. Still, forecasts suggest that IDOX's future ROE will rise to 10% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that IDOX has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

