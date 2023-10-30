Is Weakness In Infoline Tec Group Berhad (KLSE:INFOTEC) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Infoline Tec Group Berhad's (KLSE:INFOTEC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.8% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Infoline Tec Group Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Infoline Tec Group Berhad is:

31% = RM17m ÷ RM53m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.31 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Infoline Tec Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

First thing first, we like that Infoline Tec Group Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 28% net income growth seen by Infoline Tec Group Berhad over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Infoline Tec Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Infoline Tec Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Infoline Tec Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Infoline Tec Group Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 26%, meaning the company retains 74% of its income. So it seems that Infoline Tec Group Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

While Infoline Tec Group Berhad has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 31% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Infoline Tec Group Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

