Is Weakness In Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Ingenta (LON:ING) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Ingenta's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ingenta is:

48% = UK£2.4m ÷ UK£5.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.48.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ingenta's Earnings Growth And 48% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ingenta has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Ingenta's considerable five year net income growth of 62% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Ingenta's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Ingenta Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ingenta has a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (where it is retaining 71% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Ingenta is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Ingenta has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Ingenta's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

