Should Weakness in Innoprise Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:INNO) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Innoprise Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:INNO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.1% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innoprise Plantations Berhad is:

14% = RM42m ÷ RM299m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Innoprise Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Innoprise Plantations Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.6%. This probably laid the ground for Innoprise Plantations Berhad's significant 41% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Innoprise Plantations Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 23%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Innoprise Plantations Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Innoprise Plantations Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's significant three-year median payout ratio of 100% (where it is retaining only 0.004% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Innoprise Plantations Berhad has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like Innoprise Plantations Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Innoprise Plantations Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

