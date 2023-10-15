Should Weakness in IOI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:IOICORP) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.2%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IOI Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IOI Corporation Berhad is:

9.7% = RM1.1b ÷ RM12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

IOI Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.7% ROE

On the face of it, IOI Corporation Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 7.6% which we definitely can't overlook. This certainly adds some context to IOI Corporation Berhad's moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing IOI Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 23% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if IOI Corporation Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is IOI Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

IOI Corporation Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 50%, meaning that it is left with only 50% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, IOI Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 55% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, IOI Corporation Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that IOI Corporation Berhad has some positive attributes. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

