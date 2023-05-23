Is Weakness In JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 5.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard JOST Werke (ETR:JST). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to JOST Werke's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JOST Werke is:

17% = €60m ÷ €360m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of JOST Werke's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, JOST Werke seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. This certainly adds some context to JOST Werke's exceptional 25% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.3% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is JST worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JST is currently mispriced by the market.

Is JOST Werke Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

JOST Werke has a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (where it is retaining 65% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that JOST Werke is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, JOST Werke has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 33% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that JOST Werke's future ROE will be 15% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that JOST Werke's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

