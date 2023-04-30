Will Weakness in Jumbo Interactive Limited's (ASX:JIN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Jumbo Interactive's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jumbo Interactive is:

33% = AU$32m ÷ AU$96m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Jumbo Interactive's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Jumbo Interactive has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Jumbo Interactive's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Jumbo Interactive's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for JIN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Jumbo Interactive Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 85% (or a retention ratio of 15%) for Jumbo Interactive suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Jumbo Interactive has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 73%. Regardless, the future ROE for Jumbo Interactive is predicted to rise to 53% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Jumbo Interactive's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

