Should Weakness in K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:KSSC) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KSSC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.5%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad is:

1.7% = RM1.8m ÷ RM101m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

It is quite clear that K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 25% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 33% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad has some positive attributes. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad.

