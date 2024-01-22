Should Weakness in KGW Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGW) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 9.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard KGW Group Berhad (KLSE:KGW). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to KGW Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KGW Group Berhad is:

3.8% = RM1.7m ÷ RM45m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of KGW Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that KGW Group Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 4.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, the moderate 15% net income growth seen by KGW Group Berhad over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared KGW Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 24% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

KLSE:KGW Past Earnings Growth January 22nd 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about KGW Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is KGW Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

KGW Group Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that KGW Group Berhad has some positive attributes. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for KGW Group Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

