Will Weakness in Lagenda Properties Berhad's (KLSE:LAGENDA) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Lagenda Properties Berhad's (KLSE:LAGENDA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.3% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lagenda Properties Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lagenda Properties Berhad is:

17% = RM178m ÷ RM1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Lagenda Properties Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Lagenda Properties Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 4.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Lagenda Properties Berhad's exceptional 51% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.2% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Lagenda Properties Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lagenda Properties Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lagenda Properties Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 26%, meaning the company retains 74% of its income. So it seems that Lagenda Properties Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

While Lagenda Properties Berhad has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 26% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Lagenda Properties Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 15% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Lagenda Properties Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

