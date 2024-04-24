Will Weakness in Logwin AG's (ETR:TGHN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 5.2% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Logwin (ETR:TGHN). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Logwin's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Logwin is:

23% = €80m ÷ €352m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Logwin's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Logwin has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Logwin's exceptional 20% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing Logwin's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TGHN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Logwin Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Logwin has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 24%, meaning that it has the remaining 76% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Logwin is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 55% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 13% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Logwin's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

