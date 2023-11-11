Is Weakness In M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 9.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard M Winkworth (LON:WINK). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on M Winkworth's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for M Winkworth is:

27% = UK£1.7m ÷ UK£6.4m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of M Winkworth's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that M Winkworth has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.2% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for M Winkworth's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between M Winkworth's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about M Winkworth's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is M Winkworth Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

M Winkworth has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 72%, meaning that it is left with only 28% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, M Winkworth is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with M Winkworth's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of M Winkworth's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

