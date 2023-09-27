Will Weakness in Medacta Group SA's (VTX:MOVE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Medacta Group (VTX:MOVE) has had a rough week with its share price down 6.7%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Medacta Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Medacta Group is:

17% = €50m ÷ €298m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Medacta Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Medacta Group's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. This certainly adds some context to Medacta Group's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Medacta Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Medacta Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Medacta Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Medacta Group's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (or a retention ratio of 78%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Medacta Group only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 21% of its profits over the next three years. However, Medacta Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Medacta Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

