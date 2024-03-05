Will Weakness in Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MENANG) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.7%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Menang Corporation (M) Berhad is:

6.1% = RM31m ÷ RM503m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Even more so after seeing Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's exceptional 48% net income growth over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So, there might well be other reasons for the earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

We then compared Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.0% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Menang Corporation (M) Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Menang Corporation (M) Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

