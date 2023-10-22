Will Weakness in Metall Zug AG's (VTX:METN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Metall Zug (VTX:METN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Metall Zug's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Metall Zug is:

26% = CHF132m ÷ CHF514m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.26.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Metall Zug's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Metall Zug has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Metall Zug's considerable five year net income growth of 22% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Metall Zug's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Metall Zug fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Metall Zug Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Metall Zug's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 22%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 78% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Metall Zug has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 30% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 9.4%) over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Metall Zug's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

