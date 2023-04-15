Will Weakness in Metro Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:MHCARE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Metro Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:MHCARE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.2% over the past week. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Metro Healthcare Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Metro Healthcare Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Metro Healthcare Berhad is:

14% = RM5.1m ÷ RM35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Metro Healthcare Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Metro Healthcare Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. This certainly adds some context to Metro Healthcare Berhad's exceptional 35% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Metro Healthcare Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 34% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Metro Healthcare Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Metro Healthcare Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Metro Healthcare Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Metro Healthcare Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Metro Healthcare Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Metro Healthcare Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Metro Healthcare Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here