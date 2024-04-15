Should Weakness in Michael Hill International Limited's (ASX:MHJ) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) has had a rough three months with its share price down 25%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Michael Hill International's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Michael Hill International is:

6.8% = AU$13m ÷ AU$190m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Michael Hill International's Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

At first glance, Michael Hill International's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 17%. However, the moderate 18% net income growth seen by Michael Hill International over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Michael Hill International's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Michael Hill International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Michael Hill International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Michael Hill International has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 63%, meaning that it is left with only 37% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Michael Hill International is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 52% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Michael Hill International's future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Michael Hill International has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

