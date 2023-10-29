Will Weakness in Michael Hill International Limited's (ASX:MHJ) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.8%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Michael Hill International's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Michael Hill International

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Michael Hill International is:

19% = AU$35m ÷ AU$189m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Michael Hill International's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Michael Hill International seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 21% seen over the past five years by Michael Hill International. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Michael Hill International's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 20% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Michael Hill International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Michael Hill International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Michael Hill International's significant three-year median payout ratio of 62% (where it is retaining only 38% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Michael Hill International has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Michael Hill International's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.