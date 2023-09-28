Is Weakness In Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monarch Casino & Resort is:

19% = US$90m ÷ US$482m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Monarch Casino & Resort's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. This probably goes some way in explaining Monarch Casino & Resort's significant 29% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Monarch Casino & Resort's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Monarch Casino & Resort's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Monarch Casino & Resort Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Monarch Casino & Resort's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 6.4% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (94%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Monarch Casino & Resort only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Monarch Casino & Resort's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

