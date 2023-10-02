Will Weakness in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 15% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Monolithic Power Systems' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monolithic Power Systems is:

25% = US$453m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Monolithic Power Systems' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Monolithic Power Systems has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 37% net income growth seen by Monolithic Power Systems over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Monolithic Power Systems' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Monolithic Power Systems''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Monolithic Power Systems Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Monolithic Power Systems is 45%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 55%. So it seems that Monolithic Power Systems is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Monolithic Power Systems is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Monolithic Power Systems' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

