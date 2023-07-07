Should Weakness in MTAG Group Berhad's (KLSE:MTAG) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.9%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MTAG Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MTAG Group Berhad is:

14% = RM31m ÷ RM220m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MTAG Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, MTAG Group Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.5%. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that MTAG Group Berhad's net income shrunk at a rate of 5.8% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared MTAG Group Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 8.6% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MTAG Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is MTAG Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (implying that 38% of the profits are retained), most of MTAG Group Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for MTAG Group Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, MTAG Group Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 58%.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that MTAG Group Berhad has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

