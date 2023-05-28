Will Weakness in Nordic Group Limited's (SGX:MR7) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Nordic Group (SGX:MR7). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Nordic Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nordic Group is:

19% = S$21m ÷ S$110m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Nordic Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Nordic Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Nordic Group was able to see a decent growth of 5.7% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Nordic Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 7.3% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Nordic Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Nordic Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (implying that the company retains 61% of its profits), it seems that Nordic Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Nordic Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Nordic Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Nordic Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

