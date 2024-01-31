Will Weakness in Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 4.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Occidental Petroleum's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Occidental Petroleum is:

19% = US$5.4b ÷ US$29b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Occidental Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Occidental Petroleum's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 23%. This probably goes some way in explaining Occidental Petroleum's significant 27% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between Occidental Petroleum's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 33% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is OXY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Occidental Petroleum Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Occidental Petroleum has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 2.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 98% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Occidental Petroleum is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Occidental Petroleum has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 23% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Occidental Petroleum's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

