Should Weakness in Oceana Group Limited's (JSE:OCE) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Oceana Group's (JSE:OCE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.3% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Oceana Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oceana Group is:

11% = R791m ÷ R7.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Oceana Group's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

It is hard to argue that Oceana Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. However, the fact that it is higher than the industry average of 9.1% makes us a bit more interested. However, Oceana Group has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Bear in mind, the company does have a low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to stay low.

As a next step, we compared Oceana Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 1.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is OCE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OCE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Oceana Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Oceana Group has a high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Additionally, Oceana Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 58% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Oceana Group's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Oceana Group has some positive aspects to its business. True, the company has posted a respectable growth in earnings. However, the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paying out less dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

