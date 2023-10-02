Should Weakness in Pan-United Corporation Ltd's (SGX:P52) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 2.5% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Pan-United (SGX:P52). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Pan-United's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pan-United is:

12% = S$28m ÷ S$224m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Pan-United's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Pan-United seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Pan-United's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Pan-United's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 37% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Pan-United's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pan-United Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (implying that it keeps only 38% of profits) for Pan-United suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Pan-United has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 57%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Pan-United has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

