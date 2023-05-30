Is Weakness In Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 15% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Pekat Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Pekat Group Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pekat Group Berhad is:

7.7% = RM10m ÷ RM129m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Pekat Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.7% ROE

At first glance, Pekat Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.4%, is definitely interesting. However, Pekat Group Berhad's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.5%. Bear in mind, the company does have a low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the low growth in earnings could also be the result of this.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Pekat Group Berhad compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 6.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Pekat Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Pekat Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pekat Group Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Pekat Group Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Pekat Group Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here