Should Weakness in Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited's (ASX:PWR) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 9.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Peter Warren Automotive Holdings (ASX:PWR). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Peter Warren Automotive Holdings is:

13% = AU$63m ÷ AU$487m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Peter Warren Automotive Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 20%. Still, we can see that Peter Warren Automotive Holdings has seen a remarkable net income growth of 37% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PWR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' significant three-year median payout ratio of 57% (where it is retaining only 43% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

While Peter Warren Automotive Holdings has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 67%. Still, forecasts suggest that Peter Warren Automotive Holdings' future ROE will drop to 9.6% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Peter Warren Automotive Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its significant earnings growth, to which its moderate rate of return likely contributed. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

