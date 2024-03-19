Should Weakness in PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's (KLSE:PETDAG) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) has had a rough month with its share price down 2.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad is:

17% = RM967m ÷ RM5.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 5.4% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (or a retention ratio of 10%) for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 104%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 18%.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has some positive attributes. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

