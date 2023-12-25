Should Weakness in PMB Technology Berhad's (KLSE:PMBTECH) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at PMB Technology Berhad's (KLSE:PMBTECH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 21% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study PMB Technology Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PMB Technology Berhad is:

2.5% = RM23m ÷ RM917m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

PMB Technology Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that PMB Technology Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, PMB Technology Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 44% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared PMB Technology Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 27% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:PMBTECH Past Earnings Growth December 25th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PMB Technology Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PMB Technology Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that PMB Technology Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

