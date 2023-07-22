Is Weakness In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.3% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is:

18% = US$4.2b ÷ US$23b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.18.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 23%. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 27% net income growth reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 32% over the last few years.

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

