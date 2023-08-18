Should Weakness in Revvity, Inc.'s (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Revvity (NYSE:RVTY). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Revvity's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Revvity is:

3.2% = US$250m ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Revvity's Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

As you can see, Revvity's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 13%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Revvity grew its net income at a significant rate of 21% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Revvity's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 21% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is RVTY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RVTY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Revvity Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Revvity's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 5.4%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 95% of its profits. So it looks like Revvity is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Revvity is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 4.1% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 8.7%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Revvity has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

