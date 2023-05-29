Will Weakness in Ringmetall SE's (ETR:HP3A) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Ringmetall (ETR:HP3A) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Ringmetall's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ringmetall is:

21% = €16m ÷ €77m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.21.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ringmetall's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Ringmetall has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Ringmetall's exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Ringmetall compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 0.08% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ringmetall is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ringmetall Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Ringmetall is 27%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 73%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Ringmetall is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Ringmetall is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 28%. Still, forecasts suggest that Ringmetall's future ROE will drop to 15% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ringmetall's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

