Will Weakness in secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:YSN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at secunet Security Networks' (ETR:YSN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to secunet Security Networks' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for secunet Security Networks is:

24% = €31m ÷ €128m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.24.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

secunet Security Networks' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that secunet Security Networks has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, secunet Security Networks was able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing secunet Security Networks' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 20% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if secunet Security Networks is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is secunet Security Networks Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

secunet Security Networks has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 45% (or a retention ratio of 55%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, secunet Security Networks has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 54%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 27%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with secunet Security Networks' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

