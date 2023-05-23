Should Weakness in Sedania Innovator Berhad's (KLSE:SEDANIA) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Sedania Innovator Berhad (KLSE:SEDANIA) has had a rough month with its share price down 15%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Sedania Innovator Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sedania Innovator Berhad is:

3.3% = RM1.4m ÷ RM41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sedania Innovator Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

It is quite clear that Sedania Innovator Berhad's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Sedania Innovator Berhad saw an exceptional 24% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Sedania Innovator Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Sedania Innovator Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Sedania Innovator Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Sedania Innovator Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like Sedania Innovator Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Sedania Innovator Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

