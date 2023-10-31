Will Weakness in Silk Logistics Holdings Limited's (ASX:SLH) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Silk Logistics Holdings (ASX:SLH). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Silk Logistics Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Silk Logistics Holdings is:

22% = AU$16m ÷ AU$75m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Silk Logistics Holdings' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Silk Logistics Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Silk Logistics Holdings was able to see an impressive net income growth of 54% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Silk Logistics Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 31% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Silk Logistics Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Silk Logistics Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Silk Logistics Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 42% (where it is retaining 58% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Silk Logistics Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Silk Logistics Holdings has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 44% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 22%.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Silk Logistics Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

