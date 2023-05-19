Should Weakness in Siltronic AG's (ETR:WAF) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Siltronic (ETR:WAF) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Siltronic's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Siltronic is:

21% = €434m ÷ €2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Siltronic's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Siltronic has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 19%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. However, When you compare Siltronic's high ROE with its rather flat earnings, you are left wondering, what's causing the growth to lag? We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Siltronic's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 22% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is WAF worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WAF is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Siltronic Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 35% (or a retention ratio of 65%), Siltronic hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Siltronic has been paying dividends for five years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 29%. Regardless, Siltronic's ROE is speculated to decline to 13% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Siltronic has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

